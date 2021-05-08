News \

Watch Eddie Vedder Play With Josh Klinghoffer and Foo Fighters Perform With AC/DC’s Brian Johnson at Global Citizen’s VAX Live Event

The concert was curated in an effort "to help end COVID-19 for all"

Katrina Nattress | May 8, 2021 - 9:38 pm
Global Citizen vax show 2021
CREDIT: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

