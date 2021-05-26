Turnstile has released a new single “Mystery,” which marks the first new music from the Baltimore-based band since the release of 2018’s breakthrough LP, Time & Space. The tune is a dynamic two-and-a-half-minute gem, marked by searing, soaring guitar work.

The lineup “search for beauty and find peace in the unknown as they reject the notion of ‘normal,” according to Turnstile’s press materials. They seek the “endless possibility of magic when you remain open to the truth of others; singing praise to the infinite mysteries of the universe.”

In 2020, Turnstile linked up with Australian producer Mall Grab to release Share A View, a collaborative EP of three reimagined Time & Space. tracks — “Generator,” “Real Thing” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind.”

Give a listen to Turnstile’s “Mystery” below.

The lineup is booked to perform at Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival on Sept. 23 and Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life the following day and Knotfest Iowa on Sept. 25. Full Tour dates can be found HERE.