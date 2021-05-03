News \

The Weeknd Will Continue to Boycott Grammys Despite Rule Change

The artist, whose "After Hours" was snubbed, says "it's too early to raise a victory flag"

SPIN Staff | May 3, 2021 - 12:46 pm
The Weeknd Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
CREDIT: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tags: the grammys, The Weeknd