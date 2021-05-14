PETA Blasts The Offspring Over ‘Egregious Exploitation of Chimpanzees’ in New Video

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) ripped the Offspring due to its “egregious exploitation of chimpanzees” in the band’s “We Never Have Sex Anymore” video. The animal rights organization implored frontman Dexter Holland to immediately take down the clip.

“There are plenty of things we all miss about the ’90s—but animal exploitation isn’t among them,” writes PETA Animals in Film and Television Senior Manager Lauren Thomasson. “Every minute your video remains online, it risks legitimizing a cruel industry, propping up the exotic-‘pet’ trade, and reversing years of animal advocacy work that has nearly ended the use of chimpanzees in Hollywood.”

The video also features Full House star John Stamos. No word if PETA was angered by his participation or his exploitation as well.

For those who have yet to view the new video, which at this point has over 80,000 views on YouTube, The Offspring put a comedic spin on fading passion described in “We Never Have Sex Anymore” and the video takes a quite literal animalistic approach to show it. Two dressed-up chimpanzees tar in the video and are shown in chaotic, human-like situations including a strip club tipping dancers, and swinging on a pole under bright lights.

The animals were supplied by Steve Martin’s Working Wildlife, an equipment rental agency in California, says PETA. The center has been cited numerous times by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, including for locking chimpanzees in cramped and barren “night housing” for up to 18 hours a day and failing to provide animals with adequate shelter from the elements, adequate ventilation, clean cages, and proper feeding.

Martin also has a history of disposing of chimpanzees at roadside zoos.

SPIN reached out to the band for comment but did not receive a response by press time.