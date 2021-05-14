News \

PETA Blasts The Offspring Over ‘Egregious Exploitation of Chimpanzees’ in New Video

The animal rights organization asks singer Dexter Holland to take down the "We Never Have Sex Anymore" video Immediately

Anna VanValkenburgh | May 14, 2021 - 12:19 pm
The Offspring
CREDIT: Daveed Benito

Tags: Dexter Holland, The Offspring