On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with alternative singer-songwriter K. Flay. In their conversation, Lipps and Flay go through a number of topics, including discussing her love of podcasts to her musical journey, which includes a collaboration with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello that dropped last week.

Additionally, they talked about how Flay started rapping early on as almost a rap parody meeting socially conscious rap. She also discussed role models, including Santigold, Missy Elliott and M.I.A. Flay also detailed her time working with Pharrell Williams and about her move from rapping to singing.

In a special performance, Flay also covers the Offspring’s “Self Esteem” and performs her latest single, “Four Letter Words.”

Since its beginnings in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron and many, many more.

In the last episode, Lipps spoke with Jane’s Addiction/Porno for Pyros singer and Lollapalooza co-founder Perry Farrell. The two discussed Jane’s Addiction’s origins in the ’80s, how he managed to receive previously unheard and unreleased Jim Morrison tracks from folks in Israel that landed on his new career-spanning box set, and what it was like to be a male escort in Los Angeles.

Every week, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, etc.) and you can listen to the full episode with Flay below.