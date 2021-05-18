News \

Sinead O’Connor Details Alleged Prince Abuse: ‘Violent Abuser of Women’

Singer-songwriter said she'd reveal Prince abuse in her memoir years ago

Daniel Kohn | May 18, 2021 - 3:54 pm
Prince Sinead O'Connor
CREDIT: Virginia Turbett/Redferns, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tags: prince, Sinead O'connor