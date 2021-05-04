Vampire Weekend founding member Rostam has released “From the Back of a Cab,” a new single that comes with a video featuring collaborators and friends HAIM, Charli XCX, Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid and Nick Robinson.

The tune is off Rostam’s upcoming album Changephobia, out June 4 on Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution.

He shared his thoughts about the song via a press release:

From the Back of a Cab” is probably my favorite song that I’ve written. It started with the 12/8 drums — something you find in Persian music and African music. I built the song around those drums over time, writing the piano part in my living room, the melodies and lyrics on foot walking in New York and Tokyo, on California’s highways, and on the flights and car trips between all those places.

The clip, co-directed by Jason Lester and Rostam, can be seen below.

Changephobia was first announced in March along with the first cut, “4Runner.”

The song “Unfold You” came out in October 2020, marking Rostam’s first new music in two years.