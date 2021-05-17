Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Delve Into The Ex-Beatles’ History on McCartney 3, 2, 1

Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will reflect on his career in a one-on-one chat with producer Rick Rubin in the upcoming docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1, premiering July 16 on Hulu. The show was teased late last year in a social media post.

The six-episode series encompasses McCartney’s musical life from the Beatles to Wings, his group with late wife Linda McCartney, and his numerous decades as a solo artist and cultural icon.

Rubin and Macca will apparently dig deep, even delving into McCartney’s songwriting influences and how the musician’s personal relationships intersect with his creative life.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” said Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment’s president Craig Erwich in a statement. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening.”

McCartney 3, 2, 1 was directed by Zachary Heinzerling, while both McCartney and Rubin are among the executive producers.

The docuseries is the latest title to join Hulu’s slate of programming that examine influential figures in world history such as Hillary, I Am Greta and The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years.

The legendary bassist’s latest release was December 2020’s McCartney III, and following that is the McCartney III Imagined set, out April 16. For that, Beck, along with Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak and others, contributed either a new performance or a remix of the original tune.

Rubin’s latest studio production was The Strokes’ The New Abnormal, which recently won a Grammy. He also hosts the Broken Record podcast with Malcolm Gladwell.