Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Delve Into The Ex-Beatles’ History on McCartney 3, 2, 1

The six-part docuseries premieres July 16 on Hulu

Katherine Turman | May 17, 2021 - 1:36 pm
CREDIT: Mary McCartney/ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

