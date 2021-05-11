Oasis Announce 1996 Knebworth Concert Documentary

In 2016, Oasis was the subject of a documentary that chronicled their meteoric rise, which culminated with a pair of gigs in August 1996 at Knebworth in the UK. Over 4% of the country tried to get one of the 250,000 tickets that were available. As you can imagine, it was epic and the crowd was Mad Fer It. The opening bands were a who’s who of that era: The Charlatans, The Prodigy, Manic Street Preachers and The Chemical Brothers.

Obviously, we know how things slowly disintegrated after that, but this debatably was the peak of Britpop and the Gallaghers, Bonehead, Guigsy and Alan White were at the front of it.

Now, those shows are coming to the big screen.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of those shows the band announced that a documentary chronicling those gigs will be released. It will be directed by Jake Scott and will be produced by Ridley Scott’s RSA Films. More interestingly, Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher will serve as executive producers, perhaps putting aside their well-chronicled differences to mark the momentous occasion.

If you’re expecting new footage or interviews, well, Scott has a glass of water for you.

“It’s a story-driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections,” the director said in a statement.

Last year, we looked back at the 25th anniversary of the landmark album (What’s the Story?) Morning Glory with the band’s peers, collaborators, admirers and industry big wigs.