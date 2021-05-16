Noel Gallagher Doesn’t Think Oasis Should Reunite Because ‘the Legacy of the Band Is Set in Stone’

While some members of Oasis would love to reunite, one in particular thinks its a bad idea. Unsurprisingly, that person is Noel Gallagher.

When asked about a reunion during a visit to Australia’s The Project, Noel said he “doesn’t feel like it.”

“The legacy of the band is set in stone,” he explained before comparing the band to rock royalty. “If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough cos I’ve never seen the Beatles or the Sex Pistols.”

“People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it,” he continued. “When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”

Though the chance of ever seeing Oasis live again is slim to none, fans will be able to get their fix with an upcoming documentary about the band’s famous 1996 Knebworth concert, which is being producer by both Gallagher brothers.

