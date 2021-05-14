News \

Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Faith No More Highlight Riot Fest 2021 Lineup

My Chemical Romance will perform at the 2022 event

Daniel Kohn | May 14, 2021 - 12:23 pm
Riot Fest 2021 Lineup
CREDIT: Riot Fest

Tags: Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Riot Fest, run the jewels, Smashing Pumpkins