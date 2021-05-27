John Davis, the actual singer behind Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus of Milli Vanilli, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 66.

Davis’s daughter Jasmin reported her father’s death in a Facebook post on May 24. “This is Jasmin, Johns daughter. unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly,” she wrote

Fab Morvan shared his condolences on Twitter stating, “R.I.P BROTHER @JohnDavisRMV CAN’T BELIEVE IT, THANKS FOR ALL THE LOVE YOU’VE SPREAD THROUGH OUT THE YEARS, FROM THE EDGE OF THE STAGE. YOU AND I HAD A GREAT RUN, IT WAS FUN TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH THE HELP OF MUSIC. PEACE ONE LOVE YOUR VOICE WILL LIVE ON. PLAY IT LOUD EVERYBODY.”

R.I.P BROTHER @JohnDavisRMV

CAN’T BELIEVE IT, THANKS FOR ALL THE LOVE YOU’VE SPREAD THROUGH OUT THE YEARS, FROM THE EDGE OF THE STAGE. YOU AND I HAD A GREAT RUN, IT WAS FUN TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH THE HELP OF MUSIC. PEACE ONE LOVE

YOUR VOICE WILL LIVE ON. PLAY IT LOUD EVERYBODY. pic.twitter.com/tlvSEiYoS4 — Fab Morvan (@fabmorvan) May 24, 2021

The Milli Vanilli Twitter account also wrote, “It’s a sad day….. RIP John. We wouldn’t be who we are without you.”

It's a sad day….. RIP John. We wouldn't be who we are without you….. 🙏 https://t.co/RihUnDjPdL — Milli Vanilli (@MilliVanilli) May 25, 2021

Davis’s daughter has created a fundraiser in her father’s honor to help support the costs of his funeral.

It reads “last night we lost: a father, a brother, a grandfather, a friend…and one of a kind musician. We are deeply saddened by his passing and will miss him dearly, especially smile and laughter. Through corona a funeral is even more expensive and for us not alone manageable. But we would like to help him to have one last performance, with people he loved and got loved from. The grand finale! We would appreciate it very much if you could kindly help us with a donation. We thank you so much in Advance.”