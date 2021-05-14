News \

Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and KORN Headline Louder Than Life Fest

Snoop Dogg, Jane’s Addiction, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly and more will appear at the Louisville event

Katherine Turman | May 14, 2021 - 12:00 pm
Louder Than Life 2021 Metallica Nine Inch Nails Korn
CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images, Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Tags: Gojira, Janes Addiction, korn, metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg