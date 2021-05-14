Festivals are coming back in a big way. Events like Life Is Beautiful, Governors Ball, Outside Lands and Ohana Festival all announced lineups and are slated to return at the end of the summer and early fall and now, we can add Louder Than Life to this growing list.

Metallica will play two nights – and two unique sets — along with Nine Inch Nails, KORN, Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, Jane’s Addiction and more at Louisville-based festival on Sept. 23- 26. It takes place at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center. Also performing are Staind, Rise Against, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthrax, Gojira, Ghostemane, Seether, Pennywise, Beartooth, The Distillers, Killswitch Engage and more.

“‘Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting over’ – Mark Twain. And I’m on the lookout for the best drinking whiskey in Kentucky,” Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction said of the festival in a statement.

Louder Than Life will feature nearly 70 music acts over four days, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and local food. The full lineup is detailed below.

Watch the official Louder Than Life announcement video below.

The current Louder Than Life lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Sept. 23: KORN, Staind, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Beartooth, Sevendust, Knocked Loose, Wage War, Helmet, Escape The Fate, Zero 9:36, Hyro The Hero, Teenage Wrist, Currents, Jeris Johnson, Another Day Dawns, Blame My Youth

Sept. 24: Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Rise Against, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Starset, Avatar, Fever 333, Turnstile, Cleopatrick, Dead Sara, ’68, The Blue Stones, South Of Eden, Tallah, Joyous Wolf, Contracult Collective

Sept 25: Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Ghostemane, The Distillers, Asking Alexandria, Grandson, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, Red, Butcher Babies, Bones UK, Diamante, Siiickbrain, UNITYTX, Dana Dentata, The Messenger Birds

Sept. 26: Metallica, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Seether, Pennywise, Skillet, Sabaton, The Hu, Badflower, Mammoth WVH, Fozzy, Red Fang

Single-day and weekend passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now.