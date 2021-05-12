New Music \

Margo Price Launches A Series of Rumors Record Club With ‘Long Live The King’

Over three monthly shipments, members will receive a limited-edition autographed box of seven-inch vinyl records

Katherine Turman | May 12, 2021 - 12:31 pm
Margo_Price_by_Chris_Phelps-1620834516
CREDIT: Chris Phelps

Tags: margo price