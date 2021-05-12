Liz Phair Releases Another New Song From Soberish With ‘In There’

As we near the June 4 release of Soberish (via Chrysalis Records), Liz Phair has blessed fans with another new track from what appears to be her triumphant return. “In There” is the third track released from Soberish, meaning that patient listeners have now heard three of the first four tunes on the 13-song album.

The track, chock full of Phair’s usual thoughtful wordplay and lyricism, is a more personal look at what Phair brings to the table in 2021 compared to the previous glimpses into the new album. Centered around the theme of “vulnerability,” Phair sounds just as ready to connect with her listeners now as she did nearly two decades ago with Exile in Guyville (1993) and Whip-Smart (1994).

Check out the lyric video for “In There” below.

Previously, Phair released the Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson tribute “Hey Lou” back in February when Phair first began discussing her plans for 2021, and then album-opener “Spanish Doors” last month when she announced the release date for Soberish. Phair has also previously announced that she will tour with two other iconic women who rose to fame in the ’90s, Alanis Morissette and Shirley Manson (and the rest of Garbage) later this year.