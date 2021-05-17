Kings of Leon are hitting the road, kicking off a North American tour supporting their When You See Yourself album starting August 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida. They’ve plotted a 26-show tour, with Cold War Kids opening throughout the dates, and ending October 2 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale May 21 at 10 a.. local time via Live Nation. See more information on Kings of Leon’s official site.

When You See Yourself is KOL’s eighth studio album. It marked the first in five years following their 2016 LP, Walls. With their latest, the band became the first to leap into the digital realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Kings of Leon took over SPIN last month as our April cover story. In it, the band of brothers (and a cousin) details how they spent their time in 2020 amidst the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it began feeling like a welcome break, lead singer and guitarist, Caleb Followill, admitted that as they tried to lay the foundation for future projects, it all began to feel like “the ultimate case of hurry up and wait.”

“The one thing that I’ve realized is that people are still going to go watch a rock show,” Caleb says. “People are dying to get off their couch and go watch a fucking rock and roll show. And luckily, we can do that.”

See the full list of Kings of Leon’s 2021 tour dates below.

August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater