Yo La Tengo, Parquet Courts, Kurt Vile and More on 2021 Woodsist Festival

The Woodsist Festival returns to Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York Sept. 25 and 26 and will be filled with rock bands from all over. Headliners include new additions Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts alongside mainstays Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby and Woods.

Tickets are available now here. Options vary for general admission (GA) two-day tickets, GA Saturday, GA Sunday, as well as VIP packages.

A carefully curated selection of local Hudson Valley-based food vendors will be serving all day long throughout the farmland. Tent and RV camping will even be available at the Rondout Valley Campground one mile away from the festival site.

The most recent Woodsist Festival took place in 2019 where they celebrated their 10 year anniversary. Woodsist 2019 was at the first weekend to inhabit their current Hudson Valley venue after moving from the California coast.

“We hope to see you on the farm, with light and with love,” states the press release.

See the full Woodsist Festival line-up below.

Saturday, September 25

Yo La Tengo

Kevin Morby

Woods

Bridget St. John

75 Dollar Bill

Cassandra Jenkins

John Andrews + the Yawns

Aquarium Drunkard DJs

Sunday, September 26

Parquet Courts

Kurt Vile

Natural Information Society

Laraaji

Steve Gunn

Anna St. Louis

Sessa

Tubby DJs