Kevin Clark, School of Rock Actor, Dies at 32

Kevin Clark, the actor best known for portraying Freddy in School of Rock, has died at the age of 32. Clark was riding his bike in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago when he was struck by a 20-year-old motorist driving a Hyundai Sonata early Wednesday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Clark’s mother Allison told the Sun-Times that he was on his way home at the time of the incident, which took place around 1:20 am. The motorist was issued citations, according to the Sun-Times.

School of Rock was Clark’s only feature film role. In it, he played Freddy Jones, the kid called Spazzy McGee by Jack Black’s character Dewey Finn (AKA Mr. S, if you need to ask why the AKA, watch the movie), who ended up being the drummer in the band. Since his stint in School of Rock, Clark had performed in several bands, including Dreadwolf and Funk it Let’s Jam.

Black paid tribute to his younger colleague in an Instagram post, writing,”Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbreaking.”