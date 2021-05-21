K.Flay has shared “TGIF,” a tune that features none other than Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello on guitar and lyrically critiques society’s “working for the weekend” mentality.

The song is off her EP Inside Voices, which is out June 11 on BMG. The EP also includes a song titled “Dating My Dad” that features Blink-182 drummer and producer Travis Barker.

“So often we keep everything bottled up,” K.Flay said in a statement about her forthcoming EP. “Inside Voices was a way for me to exorcise some demons and safely express these uncomfortable but very human emotions I was feeling.”

Speaking about “TGIF,” K. Flay continued, saying that she “started writing this when Donald Trump was president, a time when I felt so acutely that my government didn’t represent me, that my government was filled with lunatics and criminals. And I was simultaneously fixated on the absurdity of the work week — this notion that Fridays are inherently a day of celebration. TGIF. It feels like a rally cry for capitalism, when you take a step back and really consider it.”

Morello called the tune “beautifully caustic” in a statement, adding, “K. Flay is smart, powerful, honest and unafraid in her music and in her life. As co-survivors of the Northern Illinois suburbs, we have a kinship and a friendship that makes for great synergy when we rock together.”

K. Flay elucidates on “TGIF’s” genesis, saying that “the song came together in this amazing way, from me writing alone in my studio, to working with Tommy English and JT Daly (my longtime collaborators) on production, to asking Tom Morello to record the guitars and rip a solo,” she added. “The word I kept using during the process was DEMENTED. I wanted the track to feel demented, unhinged, insane.”

“TGIF” follows the release of her “Four Letter Words” single from the upcoming EP.

‘Inside Voices’ tracklisting

“Four Letter Words”

“Good Girl”

“Dating My Dad” (feat. Travis Barker)

“TGIF” (feat. Tom Morello)

“My Name Isn’t Katherine”

K.Flay will tour next year and her 2022 North American tour date are below.

TOUR DATES

2.10 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

2.11 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

2.12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

2.14 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

2.16 – Washington, DC – 930

2.17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

2.19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

2.20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

2.21 – Toronto, ON – Danforth

2.23 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews

2.25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

2.28 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

3.1 – Kansas City, MO – Truman

3.3 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

3.4 – Denver, CO – Summit

3.5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex

3.6 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

3.8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

3.9 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

3.10 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

3.13 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda

3.15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory