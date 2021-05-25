John Prine Will Be Honored in a Series of Concerts and Events in Nashville This Fall

Beloved singer-songwriter John Prine, who died in April 2020 at the age of 73, will be honored through “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine,” a series of special concerts and events held in various Nashville venues from Oct. 3-10. The lineup of friends who will be performing and celebrating Prine’s life and songs has yet to be announced.

All proceeds from the week will benefit the newly created 501c3, The Hello In There Foundation, established by the Prine family. The foundation will aim to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten. This year’s grant recipients are Nashville-based non-profits Room In The Inn and Thistle Farms.

The week-long celebration will include tribute concerts at The Ryman Auditorium (Oct. 6 & 7), CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Oct. 8), Basement East (Oct. 9) and will culminate on Oct. 10—what would have been Prine’s 75th birthday.

For more information, go here. Tickets are available for pre-sale on May 26 and the general on-sale date is May 28.

Additionally, on Oct. 8, Prine’s own Oh Boy Records will release a new tribute record, Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2. Oh Boy has been unveiling an artist and song that is featured on the record each month; so far, April’s tune was “Paradise” performed by Sturgill Simpson while in March, “I Remember Everything” was shared Brandi Carlile.

Oh Boy Records, formed with manager Al Bunetta, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The label will roll out several special releases including a new documentary series, “Big Old Goofy World: The Story of Oh Boy Records.” The first installment of the series is below.

Prine is a four-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a seven-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient, and a member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over 18albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, and many others.