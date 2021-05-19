Phoebe Bridgers makes a cameo in the new Jackson Browne video for “My Cleveland Heart,” a song from his Downhill From Everywhere LP that’s due out on July 23 through Inside Recordings.

The new record, which comes nearly 50 years after his 1972 self-titled debut, has “a deep current of inclusion running through this record,” Browne said in a statement. “I think that idea of inclusion, of opening yourself up to people who are different than you – that’s the fundamental basis for any kind of understanding in this world.”

Browne’s bandmates, Val McCallum, Greg Leisz, Jeff Young, Mauricio Lewak, Bob Glaub, as well as Pete Thomas and Dave Faragher, are also in the clip, which was directed by Alissa Torvinen (Phoebe Bridgers, Pink). The single was co-written with his longtime guitarist McCallum.

“What an honor to collaborate with Jackson,” Torvinen said in a statement on the making of the video. “His creativity is inspiring, not solely in music, but in everything he puts his energy into. We came up with a script for the video very serendipitously, and Phoebe joining us was a wonderful surprise. The way she received Jackson’s heart and the shot of her watching from the wings . . . perfectly dark and poetic and Phoebe.”

Earlier this year, Bridgers and Browne teamed up to reimagine her hit “Kyoto.”

Downhill From Everywhere is the artist’s first album in six years. Browne notes in a bio that, “Songwriting is a mysterious thing. Sometimes it feels a bit like consulting the oracle.”

Check out the video for “My Cleveland Heart” below.

The album will be available to pre-order starting May 21.

Additionally, Browne will be on tour this summer and fall with James Taylor. Tour dates are below.

7/29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/1 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Center

8/3 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

8/4 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

8/6 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

8/11 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Ctr Coliseum

8/13 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center

8/14 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

8/16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/17 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center

8/19 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

8/21 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

8/25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T

8/27 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach

8/28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts

10/16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10/17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/19 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

10/23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

10/25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/27 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/30 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

11/1 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena