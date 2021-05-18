New Music \
Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Share ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ Single and Video
The new LP drops July 30; the Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' tour begins Sept. 11
Bleachers shared the new single and video for “Stop Making This Hurt” off the band’s third LP, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, coming July 30 via RCA Records. It’s the LP’s first single and follows previously released tracks “Chinatown” feat. Bruce Springsteen and “45.”
“‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. it’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years,” Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff explained in a statement. “i fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression – which is when you know there’s a way out. started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through.
“Stop Making This Hurt” started ringing more and more in my head,” Antonoff continued. “then the pandemic hit and i got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. at that point, it took on another meaning. found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. i could intellectualize it for days but what im truly left with is a voice in my head shouting “Stop Making This Hurt.”
Check the video out below.
Additionally, Bleachers will hit the road starting Sept. 11 at Antonoff’s Shadow of the City fest in New Jersey. Tickets go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tour dates are listed below.
Bleachers will be performing “Stop Making This Hurt” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 26 – making them the first full band to perform in-studio in over a year.
See the full tour dates below.
September 11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City
September 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
September 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
September 15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
September 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
September 18 – Newport, KY @ Ovation
September 22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
September 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
September 24 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
September 25 – New York, NY @ Gov Ball
September 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company
September 29 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
October 5 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
October 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
October 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
October 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
October 20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
October 23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
October 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
October 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
October 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
October 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
October 31 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
November 2 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
November 4 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
November 6 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live