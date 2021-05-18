Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Share ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ Single and Video

Bleachers shared the new single and video for “Stop Making This Hurt” off the band’s third LP, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, coming July 30 via RCA Records. It’s the LP’s first single and follows previously released tracks “Chinatown” feat. Bruce Springsteen and “45.”

“‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. it’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years,” Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff explained in a statement. “i fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression – which is when you know there’s a way out. started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through.

“Stop Making This Hurt” started ringing more and more in my head,” Antonoff continued. “then the pandemic hit and i got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. at that point, it took on another meaning. found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. i could intellectualize it for days but what im truly left with is a voice in my head shouting “Stop Making This Hurt.”

Check the video out below.

Additionally, Bleachers will hit the road starting Sept. 11 at Antonoff’s Shadow of the City fest in New Jersey. Tickets go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tour dates are listed below.

Bleachers will be performing “Stop Making This Hurt” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 26 – making them the first full band to perform in-studio in over a year.

See the full tour dates below.

September 11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City

September 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

September 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 18 – Newport, KY @ Ovation

September 22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

September 24 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

September 25 – New York, NY @ Gov Ball

September 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company

September 29 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

October 5 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

October 20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

October 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

October 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

October 31 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

November 2 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

November 4 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

November 6 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live