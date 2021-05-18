New Music \

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Share ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ Single and Video

The new LP drops July 30; the Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' tour begins Sept. 11

Katherine Turman | May 18, 2021 - 10:42 am
2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 4 Jack Antonoff Bleachers
CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tags: Bleachers, jack antonoff