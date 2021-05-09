News \

Grimes Plays Princess Peach to Elon Musk’s Wario on Super Mario Themed SNL Skit

Singer promised earlier in the week she'd make her 'SNL' debut on episode hosted by her partner

Daniel Kohn | May 9, 2021 - 11:01 am
Grimes SNL
CREDIT: Saturday Night Live/NBC)

