Governors Ball Announces 2021 Return With Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and More
The NYC festival is back Sept. 24-26
After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governors Ball is back with a brand new lineup and venue for 2021.
If you were looking forward to spending Sept. 24-26 (which seems to be the official weekend of music festivals coming back) on Randall’s Island, there’s some bad news for you. This year’s festivities (which feature headliners of Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone) have been moved to the exterior of Citi Field in Queens.
Dozens of other notable names are on the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, and Duck Sauce. It’ll also provide a “new experience” modeled after The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which apparently allows stages to be closer together to cram a giant festival inside of a baseball stadium. You can see how that’s going to work here.
Tickets go on sale on the Governors Ball website on Thursday, May 6 at noon EST. However, a special presale for three-day and one-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers beginning right now through Thursday, May 6 at 11:59 AM EST.
Check out the poster and full lineup below.
FRIDAY
Billie Eilish
DaBaby
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Leon Bridges
Portugal. The Man
24kGoldn
Future Islands
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
EarthGang
Tate McRae
Sasha Sloan
Orville Peck
ODIE
Bartees Strange
99 Neighbors
RMR
Bankrol Hayden
LAUNDRY DAY
LOONY
Nasty Cherry
SATURDAY
A$AP Rocky
J Balvin
Megan Thee Stallion
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
King Princess
Aminé
Big Thief
Cordae
Bleachers
A R I Z O N A
Charlotte Lawrence
The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)
MUNA
BRELAND
Chiiild
MIKE
Oliver Malcolm
Nation of Language
Sarah Barrios
SUNDAY
Post Malone
21 Savage
Ellie Goulding
Young Thug
Burna Boy
Carly Rae Jepsen
Jamie xx
Dominic Fike
Smino
Duck Sauce
Princess Nokia
KOTA The Friend
UMI
100 gecs
Yeek
Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)
Amaarae
RIZ LA VIE
TeaMarrr
mazie