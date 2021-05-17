Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Stevie Nicks to Headline BottleRock

Cheers to BottleRock’s return to California’s Napa Valley, featuring big names including Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, and Stevie Nicks for the Sept. 3-5 event. Also part of the three-day lineup are Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Cage the Elephant, and Young the Giant.

The festival was originally planned for Memorial Day weekend but has been moved to Labor Day. Additionally, All 2020 tickets purchased will be honored for the September dates. BottleRock will also provide ticket return options.

BottleRock takes place at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California; pre-registration to obtain three-day tickets is now open.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” says co-founder Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up-and-coming bands and some of the most talked-about artists in the world.”

The festival’s website states that “The BottleRock Napa Valley team is working in close coordination with local and state authorities and will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience. The most up-to-date California State guidelines can be found here.”