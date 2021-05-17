News \

Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Stevie Nicks to Headline BottleRock

Tickets from the cancelled 2020 fest will be honored for the Sept. 3-5 event

Anna VanValkenburgh | May 17, 2021 - 12:10 pm
bottlerock-festival-2021-1-1621265479
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE, Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Gary Miller/Getty Images

Tags: foo fighters, guns n roses, Miley Cyrus, run the jewels, Stevie Nicks