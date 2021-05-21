New Music \

Florence + The Machine Share Soundtrack Song ‘Call Me Cruella’

Relatable lyrics include "I tried to be sweet, I tried to be kind, but I feel much better now that I’m out of my mind"

Anna VanValkenburgh | May 21, 2021 - 10:24 am
CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

