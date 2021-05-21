Florence + The Machine Share Soundtrack Song ‘Call Me Cruella’

Florence + The Machine’s latest contribution to Disney’s live-action take on One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Cruella, is the aptly titled “Call me Cruella. Florence Welch, the band’s vocalist, teased a snippet of “Call Me Cruella” on Twitter last night, quoting the lyrics “I tried to be sweet, I tried to be kind, but I feel much better now that I’m out of my mind.

The punchy song is built up by Welch’s chilling whispers and lyrics that would only be spoken by a true villain.

A couple of weeks ago when Welch first previewed the song she shared, “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs,” adding, “and the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream.”

Listen to “Call Me Cruella” below.

“Call Me Cruella” was composed alongside Oscar-nominated Nicholas Britell. SPIN covers more from Welch and Britell and their thoughts on the villainous song here.

The Cruella soundtrack is out now which features fan favorites from Queen, The Doors, Ike & Tina Turner, Blondie, and more.

Listen to the Cruella soundtrack below.

Cruella, which stars Emma Stone, will release in theaters and be available for order on Disney+ on May 28.