Difficult Fun \

Difficult Fun: May 2021’s Best Punk

Blistering hardcore, turbo riffs, punishing drum fills--the best new punk, May 2021

Maria Sherman | May 25, 2021 - 10:30 am
Difficult Fun May 2021
CREDIT: Daniel Anderson, Phobymo, Andy Dahlström, Ashley Teamer, Yuki Kikuchi, Goodbye World

Tags: chain of flowers, goodbye world, Mannequin Pussy, neighborhood brats, U.S. Velvet