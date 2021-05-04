Descendents Release ‘Baby Doncha Know’ From Upcoming Album, 9th & Walnut

It’s been almost 40 years since Milo Goes to College and 25 since Everything Sucks, but Descendents are coming back this summer with a (kind of) new album, 9th & Walnut.

Named after their old practice space in Long Beach, California, the 18 tracks were recorded way back in 2002 by the band’s four original members, including the late guitarist Frank Navetta and bassist Tony Lombardo, along with the permanent fixtures of drummer Bill Stevenson and vocalist Milo Aukerman.

Ahead of the July 23 release (on Epitaph Records), the band unveiled “Baby Doncha Know,” one of their early tunes that will be featured on 9th & Walnut.

“’Baby Doncha Know’ was maybe the 5th song we learned,” Stevenson said in a statement. “We would go out to 9th & Walnut every weekend and practice all day. I mainly just remember being in awe of how ‘a kid my age, who goes to my high school’ could have written all these cool songs. Frank seemed to have a maturity beyond his years. I never asked him who or what it was about. I was just happy to be there with him and Tony.”

Check out the new track below.

In October, we spoke with Aukerman about the EP he released on while playing songs solely on ukulele and you can read that here.

See the full tracklisting for 9th & Walnut below.

“Sailor’s Choice”

“Crepe Suzette”

“You Make Me Sick”

“Lullaby”

“Nightage”

“Baby Doncha Know”

“Tired of Being Tired”

“I’m Shaky”

“Grudge”

“Mohicans”

“Like the Way I Know”

“It’s A Hectic World”

“To Remember”

“Yore Disgusting”

“It’s My Hair”

“I Need Some”

“Ride the Wild”

“Glad All Over​ (Dave Clark Five cover)”