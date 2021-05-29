Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” is one of those songs most musicians are scared to cover because the original is pretty much perfect, but in a bold and unexpected move, Daughtry and Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon took it on. Witherspoon has paid tribute to Cornell in the past when Sevendust covered Soundgarden’s “The Day I Tried to Live,” but this is a completely different beast altogether.

Daughtry sings Cornell’s parts while the Sevendust vocalist steps in for Eddie Vedder’s lines.

“What an honor to be a part of this incredible song and to work with my brother Chris Daughtry and the boys. This to me was a musical movement in our community and still to this day in the world,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

“Chris Cornell is one of the defining voices that grabbed me by the heartstrings and made me want to be a rock singer. ‘Hunger Strike’ is one of, if not the most iconic rock duets of our generation. It’s the whole ’90s wrapped up in one song!” Daughtry added. “Doing this song with Lajon, one of my favorite humans I’ve had the pleasure of calling friend and brother means the world to me!”

Proceeds from the song will benefit Feeding America. Listen to Daughtry and Witherspoon cover “Hunger Strike” below.

The iconic track turned 30 earlier this year. See tributes from Cornell’s widow Vicky and daughter Toni here.