Crowded House has unveiled “Playing With Fire.” a sing-along pop/rock anthem ahead of their anticipated seventh album, Dreamers are Waiting, due June 4.

“This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020. ‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom,” frontman Neil Finn says in the band’s press materials.

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Simon Mark-Brown. Until a minute and 5o seconds in, the video mimics a live performance with some added elements that you likely wouldn’t see attending a Crowded House show. All but one of the band members is dressed in white tuxes, while guitarist Liam Finn rocks a metallic sweatsuit. A group of cyclists takes over the horns section, and at one point, Liam comes face to face with a seahorse. The rest you’ll have to see for yourself.

Watch the official music video for “Playing With Fire” below.

Dreamers Are Waiting will be available via EMI Music Australia on June 4 and can be pre-ordered here. SPIN covers more on the anticipated LP here.

Previously released from the upcoming album is the song “To The Island” which was remixed twice, once with Tame Impala and another done with Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Both versions of the song are slated to appear on a 7″ vinyl via the band’s D2C store and can be pre-ordered here.

This year, Crowded House was able to tour their home country of New Zealand, one of the only places doing very well in regards to the pandemic.