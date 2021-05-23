News \

Chi Modu, Famed Hip-Hop Photographer, Dies at 54

He was best known for the iconic black and white, shirtless photo of Tupac Shakur

Katrina Nattress | May 23, 2021 - 3:55 pm
Chi Modu Sighting in New York City on July 1, 2003
CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

