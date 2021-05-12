Bob Dylan Museum Opening in Tulsa in May 2022

Bob Dylan has rightfully been the subject of tribute concerts, documentaries, fictional films, books and other assorted projects. On May 10, 2022, Dylan will add a new museum dedicated to his life and career to that laundry list.

The museum, aptly titled the Bob Dylan Center, is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the city’s arts district, near the Woody Guthrie Center (who is one of Dylan’s primary influences). According to its website, the three-story Center designed by Olson Kundig will contain a “collection of more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan’s career, including handwritten manuscripts, notebooks, and correspondence; films, videos, photographs, and artwork; memorabilia and ephemera; personal documents and effects; unreleased studio and concert recordings; musical instruments, and many other elements.”

For the Dylan superfan in your family, this is a chance to get up close and personal while giving a nod to Bob, and perhaps even knocking down a few shots of his Heaven’s Door whiskey (who knows if they’re going to have it on-site, but it would be weird if they didn’t).

As for the man himself, Dylan released his latest studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which was also his first collection of originals in eight years. You can read our review of Rough and Rowdy Ways here. He was supposed to hit the road with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats before COVID hit. Those dates have yet to be rescheduled