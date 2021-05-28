News \

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan on Gish Influencing Pearl Jam and Nirvana

"[Eddie Vedder] told me how much of an influence 'Gish' was on their first record"

Anna VanValkenburgh | May 28, 2021 - 11:31 am
Smashing Pumpkins – Gish
CREDIT: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Tags: billy corgan, Eddie Vedder, Nirvana, queens of the stone age, Smashing Pumpkins