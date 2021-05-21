Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Happier Than Ever, The World Tour Dates

Billie Eilish has a new album on the way and a James Bond theme song on the way (or at least in theaters, soon?) and now, at long last, a tour on the way (and let’s not forget about her Grammy wins either).

The 19-year-old pop phenom revealed the news of her 2022 tour plans on her social media on Friday morning with a short teaser trailer that you can see below.

Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 2022

Tickets on sale Friday 5/28https://t.co/xdAwqecmmn pic.twitter.com/nrXI3G1udt — billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 21, 2021

The tour will kick off in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Arena on Feb. 3 and there will be 31 additional dates, including three in her hometown of Los Angeles at the Forum. The only other location with multiple dates is a two-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. There will be an additional 18 shows in Europe.

To snag tickets, you’ll have til May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. Fans who get a special code can grab tickets before the general public on May 26 at 12 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time.

Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is out on July 30.

Check out the tour dates below.

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

02/03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

02/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – Forum – Los Angeles, CA

2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES

June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK

June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 10 – The O2 – London, UK

June 11 – The O2 – London, UK

June 12 – The O2 – London, UK

June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK

June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

June 16 – The O2 – London, UK

June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE

June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE

June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR

June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE

July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH