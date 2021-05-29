B.J. Thomas, ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ Singer, Dies at 78

B.J. Thomas, the singer-songwriter best known for his version of “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, has died at the age of 78. Thomas died at his home due to complications from stage four lung cancer. In March, Thomas announced that he had been diagnosed with the illness.

Born on Aug. 7, 1942 in Hugo, Oklahoma, Thomas spent his youth growing up in Houston where he sang in his church choir. He had his first hit in 1966 with a version of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” The song went on to sell over a million copies and would peak at No. 8 on the Billboard 100. His next hit, 1968’s “Hooked on a Feeling,” would carry that momentum from his first hit. The song would also sell over a million copies and would peak at No. 5 on the Billboard 100.

He would then sing a version of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” for the classic Paul Newman/Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He’d win a Best Original Song Oscar for his version of the song in 1969.

Interestingly, Thomas would go on to write the theme song for Growing Pains, “As Long As We’ve Got Each Other” and would pen songs for brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Thomas would go on to win five Grammys and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In his career, Thomas would sell over 70 million albums worldwide, with eight No. 1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles.

The singer-songwriter is survived by his wife of 53 years Gloria, their three daughters Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud, and Erin Moore, and four grandchildren, Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore, and Billy Joe Moore.