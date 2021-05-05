Ashley Morgan Smithline Details ‘Terrifying’ Sexual Abuse by Marilyn Manson

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline was one of the first women to accuse Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse when accusations first surfaced publicly on Feb. 1. In a new interview with People, Smithline detailed the harrowing nature of the abuse.

Calling Manson the “most terrifying monster in the world,” Smithline said that during their two-year relationship from 2010-2012, the shock rocker allegedly “bit her, whipped her, cut her with a swastika-emblazoned knife and shoved his fist in her mouth during sex.” Smithline, who is of Jewish descent, said that whenever she’d travel, Manson would make her look for Nazi memorabilia to bring back to him.

“He kind of made it like this is just like a joke between us,” she told People. “I think at that point, I was already coerced enough that I felt he would not like me if I didn’t bring those things. If I’d known the weapons would be used on me, I think it would have felt a lot stranger.”

Additionally, Smithline detailed that Manson “forced her to do a blood pact” and would send her into a “bad girl’s room,” which was soundproofed, whenever she “pissed him off.” Smithline detailed how Manson abused her, including raping her in her sleep.

“At one point I asked him, ‘Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to just f—ing kill myself?'” she said.

Smithline also said that this past September, she met with Evan Rachel Wood, Esme Blanco and several other of Manson’s alleged victims, which she said helped her healing process.

“Being with the other girls, these feelings of guilt and shame have lessened,” she said.

SPIN has reached out to Manson’s attorney for comment on the accusations.

Last week, Manson and his former manager Tony Ciulla were sued by Game of Thrones actress Esme Blanco, accusing them of human trafficking and abuse.

Since the accusations surfaced and despite his own denial, Manson has been dropped by his record label, booking agent and management.