In a barrage of news, A$AP Rocky shared that he’s in the midst of making his new album with Rhianna — who he publicly affirms is his girlfriend — and…Morrissey. Speaking with GQ as part of the publication’s June-July cover story, the rapper strongly endorses the controversial Smiths frontman’s participation saying that “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do.”

So there you go.

Rocky says the new LP has the tentative title All Smiles, and it will follow the experimental direction of 2018’s Testing and says that the new LP a “ghetto love tale” that is “way more mature” than previous music.

In the story, Rocky also delves into his time in isolation in a Swedish jail on assault charges. and clarifies that then-President Donald Trump didn’t help him get out of jail. That’s a “misperception,” Rocky told GQ. “He didn’t help—he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me.” (Ultimately, Rocky was found guilty but freed without serving any further jail time.)

Still, the rapper did make a personal phone call to Trump to thank him for his efforts. “I was mad thankful that he did that, because he didn’t have to! He took the time out of his day… When you in jail, you feel like nobody cares. You can get lost, and you feel soulless. Like, you feel low, bro,” Rocky told the publication.

In the story, Rocky calls Rhianna “the love of my life,” adding, ” She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones… I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

This summer, look for Rocky to headline festivals including Rolling Loud, Governor’s Ball, and Summer Smash.