The first song Natalie Bergman wrote for her debut solo album Mercy, “Home At Last,” describes an interpretive spiritual, ethereal home, and was inspired by the 2019 car accident that took the lives of Natalie’s father and stepmother. In the song, she asks: “Answer my prayer, when a great man falls and the skies collapse, where’s the joy in this world, is he home at last?”

One half of the successful duo Wild Belle (with brother Elliot), Natalie turned to her music and her faith in her quest for hope in the wake of tragedy. The 12-track Mercy, born from a silent retreat at a monastery in the Chama Valley in New Mexico, is a moving tour-de-force, a modern gospel journey infused with exquisite melodies, a touch of psychedelia, and a lot of soul.

In her own words: “My faith and my music are crucial to my existence. I sing a lot about home on this record. My Paradiso, my Heaven. Believing in that place has been my greatest consolation. I had an urgency and desperation to know that my father was there. His sudden death was a whirling chaos that assaulted my mind. Gospel music gives me hope. It is the good news. It’s exemplary. It can bring you truth. It can keep you alive. This album provided me with my only hope for coming back to life myself.”

Here’s a day in the life of Natalie Bergman.

Date April 25, 2021

Time I woke up 6:00 a.m.

Every day starts with Prayer, coffee.

To get going I always Take my five-mile walk in Elysian Park.

Before I start working I must Understand what I’m doing, and figure out how to approach it with love.

Currently working on Building kites and sculptural objects for my Paint The Rain film.

But I’d really love to be I’m usually doing exactly what I love.

Book I’m reading Donald Judd Complete Writings, 1959-1975.

I don’t know how anyone ever Successfully killed themselves.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Miles Davis’ Ascenseur Pour L’échafaud.

The perfect midday consists of Lovemaking (if I’m lucky).

To help get through the day I need Something delicious.

Not a day goes by without Speaking to God.

My daydreams consist of Building things…kites, flags, ladders, bells.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I would finish everything I started yesterday without any procrastination.

I’ll always fight for LOVE (so obviously).

Currently in love with My neighbor.

By my bedside, I always have Water, paper, pen.

To help get through the night I Take a pill.

Bedtime Before midnight.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Pretty hopeful. A little nervous. I’ve got a lot of good work to do right now.