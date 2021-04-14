Watch Weezer’s New Video for ‘Grapes of Wrath’ Now

Weezer is back with a brand new video for “Grapes of Wrath,” the latest single off of OK Human, three months after the band put out “All My Favorite Songs” in the buildup to the January release. The relatable video focuses on all of the things one can do (realistic or not) while avoiding the dreaded Zoom video meetings of this past year, and it’s pretty much exactly what you would expect from the 29-year-old band after they (presumably) spent most of the last year in quarantine.

Check out the new video below.

Of course, the release of the video coincides with their upcoming livestream this Friday (April 16) at 6pm PT, in which Rivers Cuomo and crew will join the LA Philharmonic and YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) at the legendary Walt Disney Concert Hall to perform OK Human live along with some of their classic hits. It also happens to be the 82nd anniversary of the release of Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath, so there’s a literary tie-in to the date as well.

Tickets for the livestream cost $20 and are available for the first showing (for American time zones) as well as the Europe and Asia broadcasts at more convenient times on Saturday (April 17).