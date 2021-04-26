News \

Trent Reznor Says That New Nine Inch Nails Music Is Imminent

..And Reznor and collaborators Jon Batiste and Atticus Ross are open to doing a Broadway musical

Katherine Turman | April 26, 2021 - 12:50 pm
Trent Reznor Atticus Ross 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
CREDIT: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Tags: atticus ross, Nine Inch Nails, trent reznor