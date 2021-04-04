St. Vincent Debuts Daddy’s Home Songs on SNL

Just over a month after St. Vincent revealed the latest chapter in her career, she debuted songs off her upcoming album Daddy’s Home on her triumphant return to Saturday Night Live.

Annie Clark treated fans to live renditions of the two ’70s-inspired songs she’s released off the album — “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun” — and introduced a new persona in the process.

The blonde singer-songwriter was backed by a four-piece band and three pretty great backup singers as she performed the pair of songs.

Watch both performances below.

The new era sees Clark shying away from her signature angular rock sound, opting for something more vintage and gritty.

“Daddy’s Home collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC. Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight,” she said in a statement.

To complete the retro theme, the album will be available as a $10 cassette or $35 8-track, in addition to the standard vinyl/digital/CD offerings. Daddy’s Home is set to be released on May 14th and is the follow-up to 2017’s Masseduction.

St. Vincent previously appeared on SNL in 2014.