Roger Waters Says Rescheduled ‘This Is Not A Drill’ Tour Could Be His Last

Roger Waters announced that his This Is Not A Drill tour has been rescheduled for the summer of 2022 – and hinted that the run may be his “last hurrah” or at least his “first farewell tour!”

The shows are more than mere concerts, as the politically minded Waters explained in a press statement:

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love R.”

In a video announcement, the Pink Floyd co-founder said that “we’re standing on the precipice, and it just needs the slightest little nudge and we’ll all be yesterday’s news. This is not a drill; this is me shouting it from my rooftop. And hoping that you will all shout it from your rooftops and we’ll all start acting as one and put an end to this madness.”

Check out the clip below.

Waters will play 36 shows across the U.S. and Canada starting in Pittsburgh on July 6, 2022 at the PPG Paints Arena. The This Is Not A Drill scheduled for 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic.

Ticketholders for the previously announced 2020 tour dates will receive an email with further information and original tickets will be valid for the new 2022 dates.

Last year, Waters revived two deep cuts from Pink Floyd’s The Wall, performing a socially distant version of “Vera,” and recruiting Lucius for the tune”Bring the Boys Back Home”

Waters most recent studio album was the classical Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, released in 2018.