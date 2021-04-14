“Chosen Family,” Rina Sawayama’s soaring ballad dedicated to LGBTQ+ individuals who lost family and friends after coming out, has just gotten a piano-driven makeover courtesy of Sir Elton John. A new lyric video shows Sawayama with flowing, mermaid hair and peony silk gloves, singing beside John in a glistening black blazer.

The new version scales down some of the production of the original. The British singers trade verses over John’s delicate piano playing, before duetting on the triumphant, gale-force chorus: “We don’t need to be related to relate/ We don’t need to share genes or a surname,” John and Sawayama sing, poignantly. “You are, you are, my chosen family.”

“It was such a joy and honor to rework ‘Chosen Family’ with the legendary Elton John,” Sawayama said in a statement. “I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts. Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get-go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

John has been a longtime philanthropist and key figure in the LGBTQ+ community. In 1992, he founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation to raise awareness, fund programs, and fight discrimination against those with HIV/AIDS.

Sawayama was featured as one of our most interesting new artists of 2020. You can check out the full list here.

