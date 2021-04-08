Rage Against the Machine Push Reunion Tour Dates to 2022

If you’re waiting to see Rage Against the Machine reunite on stage, you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer.

The band announced on Thursday that they’re pushing their tour dates to March 2022. SPIN’s 2020 Artist of the Year Run the Jewels will open for Rage on most of the dates of the Public Service Announcement Tour.

The first night of the tour will take place in El Paso, Texas on March 31, 2022 at Don Haskins Center. There are a few festival dates in there as well, but not Coachella. Rage was supposed to perform at the 2020 edition of Coachella before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Curiously, though, there is a big gap between the group’s second Phoenix-area show on April 6 and their two-night stint in Oakland on April 26. The tour was originally slated to resume in June 2021.

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

See the full rescheduled Rage Against the Machine tour dates below:

The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels “Public Service Announcement” Tour will now start in spring 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days. See you next year. Brad, Tom, Tim & Zack pic.twitter.com/5ywibk7x4H — Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) April 8, 2021

Rage Against the Machine played their most recent show in July 2011 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as part of their LA Rising festival that also included Muse, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Rise Against and others. The world is certainly a much different place since that show happened. Last year, we named Rage as our No. 10 most influential artist of the past 35 years.