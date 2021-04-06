Radiohead Revive Archival Concert Film Series

Radiohead announced the latest round of archival live shows to be streamed from the Radiohead Public Library vaults. Each will premiere on Radiohead’s YouTube channel Fridays at 8 p.m. BST for seven weeks beginning April 9.

The most recent show that Radiohead streamed, which was last July was a 1997 show from France’s Les Eurockéennes de Belfort Festival, which was part of a series that they launched last April. The first of the new episodes will be a seldom-seen Jan. 16, 2008 in-store-performance-turned-impromptu-club-show from London’s 93ft East during the In Rainbows era. The legendary show apparently saw the debut of the songs “Faust Arp” and “Reckoner” and the first acoustic performance in eight years of “Up on the Ladder.”

The gig was originally intended to be an in-store performance at London record store Rough Trade East to mark the release of the In Rainbows album. But things changed when hordes of fans and massive media coverage caught the attention of the local authorities. The entire production had to be torn down and a replacement venue — 93ft East, a Shoreditch club with a capacity of a few hundred. — found on a moment’s notice.

The result was an electric and intimate Radiohead performance largely unseen until now. Subscribe here to be alerted to regular updates to the channel.

In other news, for a limited time, Radiohead will sell a Radiohead crew T-shirt — the same original shirts distributed to touring and local crew — with proceeds benefitting a range of stage and crew organizations supported at #WeMakeEvents. Information is here.

Last year, SPIN named Radiohead #22 in its list of the 35 most influential artists of the last 35 years.