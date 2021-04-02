Pinkshift Release Debut EP Saccharine

Self-described “Baltimore shit-stirrers” Pinkshift have released their debut EP Saccharine and it’s exactly the angsty, melodic-punk listeners have been anticipating. The EP features four previously released singles, “On Thin Ice,” “Toro,” “Rainwalk,” and their most popular tune, “I’m Gonna Tell My Therapist On You.”

In conjunction with Saccharine’s release, Pinkshift shared a re-recorded version of “Mars,” a song released as a demo in 2019.

“I’m Gonna Tell My Therapist On You,” an undeniably catchy tune, went viral upon its release in late July, a few short months after the band’s first tour as a four-piece was canceled due to the pandemic.

In an interview with SPIN last year, lead singer Ashrita Kumar recalls a conversation with her guitarist, Paul Vallejo, saying, “if it wasn’t for the pandemic, I don’t know if ‘Therapist’ would have caught on like it did.” She found that primarily promoting their music virtually lead to love from Reddit, Twitter, and Youtube in a heightened way she wouldn’t have expected in a “normal” world. Virtual word-of-mouth has treated the band of college friends well as they’ve received support in the form of shares from musicians including Jeff Rosenstock and Anti-Flag’s Chris No. 2.

SPIN described Pinkshift as a “lovechild of Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge-era My Chemical Romance and early No Doubt,” as they somehow manage to hold the same nostalgic, pop-punk feel while creating something new entirely. Vallejo was listening to MCR’s “Thank You For The Venom” while re-working the guitar from their original demo version.

Listen to the full EP below.