The king of Staten Island is turning into the king of punk.

Pete Davidson is set to star as Joey Ramone in a new biopic about the Ramones frontman’s life. I Slept With Joey Ramone will be out on Netflix as a partnership between the streaming service and STXfilms. The film is based on the 2009 memoir by Mickey Leigh, Ramone’s brother, and is being made in cooperation and support by the Joey Ramone Estate.

“When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way,” said Adam Fogelson, the chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

“I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

Davidson and Jason Orley will adapt the screenplay and Orley will direct. Davidson and Orley previously worked together on 2019’s Big Time Adolescence.

A release date for the film hasn’t been set yet.