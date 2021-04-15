News \

Pete Davidson to Star as Joey Ramone in New Netflix Biopic

'I Slept With Joey Ramone' is adapted from brother Mickey Leigh's 2009 memoir

Daniel Kohn | April 15, 2021 - 1:00 pm
CREDIT: Kevin Winter via Getty Images / Marcia Resnick via Getty Images

