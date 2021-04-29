Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds unveiled a new single today, “We’re On Our Way Now,” which the always quotable songwriter dubbed as “a taste of the future-fan-favorites to come.” It’s from the ex-Oasis member’s Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) greatest hits set to release on June 11 via Sour Mash Records, and also features a second new song, “Flying On The Ground.”

Speaking on Absolute Radio, 53-year-old Gallagher tells how he didn’t want to sit around doing nothing during the pandemic. Recalling a conversation with his bandmates, he said, “I realized it was the 10 year anniversary coming up this year and was like, ‘What about a Best Of?’ and we kicked the idea around for a bit. I had a few tunes that I had never finished off for various projects in those 10 years. I think I had four and I went to a studio and recorded them, socially distanced of course, and the two that made it onto the album are the two that came out best.”

There are 18 tracks in total. The collection will feature 16 of the band’s greatest hits from Gallagher’s previous solo albums (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon?) and three EPs (Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place and Blue Moon Rising).

Watch the official visualizer for “We’re On Our Way Now” below.

High Flying Birds formed shortly after the tremendous success and then the dissolution of Oasis. SPIN recently reminisced about the bands split — and explored hints at a possible reunion — when Noel stated how he wished he’d played the Paris show back in 2009 that put an abrupt halt to Oasis’ career.

See the full tracklist for Noel Gallagher’s Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) below.

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

Pre-order the ultimate collection here.