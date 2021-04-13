As the world hobbles back to normal with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, Mick Jagger released a rocking new song about how much he hated staying at home all year.

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism,” Jagger said in a statement.

The Rolling Stones singer recruited none other than Dave Grohl to assist on drums, bass, and guitar. The Foo Fighters musician plays all three in the gritty new lyric video for “Eazy Sleazy,” as Jagger begs for a lobotomy after a year spent learning how to cook in his home “prison.” We can relate!

“It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me,” Grohl said in a statement. “It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier.”

Watch the video below.