News \

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Shares An Easter Story Short Film

Keenan explains the genesis of the Easter egg hunt in gorgeous mini-doc

Katherine Turman | April 2, 2021 - 11:14 am
A Perfect Circle Performs At Pinkpop Festival 2018
CREDIT: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tags: Maynard James Keenan, puscifer, Tool